First Alert Traffic: All lanes blocked after Hazmat spill on I-20 in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Officials with the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) are advising drivers to use another route after a crash has closed all lanes on a Columbia interstate.

SCDOT administrators said a crash has closed all lanes on I-20 eastbound, one mile east of Exit-65/ Broad River Road.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is working to determine what caused the collision.

