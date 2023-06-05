SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

First Alert Traffic: All lanes blocked after Hazmat spill on I-20 in Columbia

A crash has blocked all lanes on I-20 eastbound, drivers are advised to use caution.
A crash has blocked all lanes on I-20 eastbound, drivers are advised to use caution.(SCDOT)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 1:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Officials with the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) are advising drivers to use another route after a crash has closed all lanes on a Columbia interstate.

SCDOT administrators said a crash has closed all lanes on I-20 eastbound, one mile east of Exit-65/ Broad River Road.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is working to determine what caused the collision.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tributes continue to pour in for Cyrus Carmack-Belton, the 14-year-old who was gunned down this...
“He’s more than a hashtag:” Cyrus Carmack-Belton’s principal says his legacy of light will live on
Identical quadruplets graduated from Spring Hill High School on Thursday.
Identical quadruplets graduate from Chapin-area high school
Daniel Kellan Mayfield
Upstate youth pastor accused of videoing girls in shower at church
Officers are asking for the public's help finding 11-year-old Kiarrah Mickens.
Sumter Police searching for missing girl last seen early Sunday morning
One person dead after Richland County crash
One dead after crash in Richland County

Latest News

Richland County deputies are searching for Ms. Shirley Pearson who went missing during the...
Richland County deputies searching for vulnerable adult
The Chapin Police Department is searching for missing 10-year-old Lyiah.
Chapin police searching for missing girl
South Carolina Governor McMaster along with emergency management officials will visit emergency...
Governor Henry McMaster’s annual statewide hurricane preparation tour
Gov. McMaster’s annual statewide hurricane preparation tour - clipped version