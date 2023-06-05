SkyView
Firefighters save stranded rafters on Congaree River

By Tiffany Rigby
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 5:25 PM EDT
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Third-shift rescue crews from the Columbia-Richland Fire Department worked with the Cayce Fire Department to help 6 stranded rafters on the Congaree River.

The rafters were stranded on an island upstream from the Rosewood Boat Landing.

All of them were brought to the shore safely and had no injuries, say officials.

Firefighters are reminding everyone to check the conditions on the river before venturing out and to wear a life jacket.

