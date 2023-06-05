Columbia eyes 23 properties for blight demolition

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia City Council is scheduled to vote on bringing down 23 blighted buildings in Columbia.

The council will vote on spending $420,055.02 of American Rescue Plan funds to hire Charlotte-based Environmental Holdings Group to demolish the properties.

The bid had been originally awarded to Columbia-based HAN Construction and Management in January for $267,080.33.

However, Columbia Police Department spokesperson Jennifer Timmons said the company was “not able to meet the minimum requirements to receive the project.”

Timmons reported the city’s code enforcement has arranged 15 demolitions since January 2023.

Here are the 23 projects targeted with the new bid:

A WIS News 10 investigation in November 2021 found the abandoned homes to pose threats to public safety.

A subsequent report in December 2022 found the demolition process had been significantly delayed by asbestos surveys.

