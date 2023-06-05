SkyView
Chapin police searching for missing girl

The Chapin Police Department is searching for missing 10-year-old Lyiah.
The Chapin Police Department is searching for missing 10-year-old Lyiah.(Chapin Police Department)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 1:28 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CHAPIN, S.C. (WIS) - The Chapin Police Department is asking for the public’s help in searching for a missing girl.

Officers say 10-year-old Lyiah is believed to have walked away from her Town of Chapin home around 11 a.m. on Monday, June 5.

Lyiah was last seen with her hair pulled up, wearing a blue short sleeve shirt, grey pajama pants with black and purple, and tan color ankle boots.

If you see Lyiah please call 911, the Chapin Police Department and the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department are working together to find Lyiah safely.

