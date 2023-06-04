SkyView
Sumter Police searching for missing girl last seen early Sunday morning

Officers are asking for the public's help finding 11-year-old Kiarrah Mickens.
Officers are asking for the public's help finding 11-year-old Kiarrah Mickens.(Sumter Police Department)
By Tiffany Rigby
Jun. 4, 2023
SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - Officers with the Sumter Police Department are asking for the public’s help locating 11-year-old Kiarrah Mickens.

Law enforcement says the child was last seen early Sunday morning running away from her Corbett Street home.

She is described as 5 feet 5 inches tall and around 120 lbs.

Mickens was wearing orange, black, and gray shorts and a black hoodie when she left.

If anyone sees her or knows where she can be found call the Sumter Police Department at 803-436-2700.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

