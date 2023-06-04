SkyView
Hoops for Hope basketball camp now accepting sign-ups

By Ashley Jones
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - WIS’ Ashley Jones spoke with Sinclair and Jami Salters about CIU (Columbia International University) basketball’s annual Hoop for Hope basketball camp.

This is the fifth year of the basketball outreach camp which is aimed at more than just basketball but also teaching children life skills and the love of Christ through daily devotionals.

The camp is for boys and girls ages 10-16 from 15 communities in the Midlands.

Hoop for Hope will be held at the CIU campus on June 13-16 from 11 a.m.- 4 p.m.

Hoop for Hope is free of charge for campers, but any donation towards the camp is appreciated.

You can sign up and donate here.

