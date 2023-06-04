FIRST ALERT WEATHER- Below average temperatures continue Monday then the summer heat returns Tuesday & Wednesday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The pleasant temperatures will continue to start the new week but the summer heat is back Tuesday and Wednesday with highs near 90.

WIS (WIS)

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES

Passing clouds and comfortable tonight with lows in the lower 60s.

Monday will be another nice June day with below average highs in the lower 80s under mostly sunny skies.

Temperatures are heating back up Tuesday and Wednesday with highs near 90.

A couple stray showers are possible Monday through Wednesday each afternoon/evening.

Best chance for rain this week is Thursday afternoon/evening.

WIS (WIS)

FIRST ALERT WEATHER SUMMARY

Clouds will begin to break up tonight with pleasant conditions as lows dip down into the lower 60s.

WIS (WIS)

Mostly sunny skies return Monday with highs just below seasonable levels in the lower 80s.

WIS (WIS)

A weak upper level wave could fire up a couple isolated showers/storms Monday evening over the Midlands.

WIS (WIS)

Then it’s back to the summer heat Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the upper 80s to near 90. The humidity will also be on the rise both days leading to the slight chance for a few pop-up showers/storms each afternoon.

WIS (WIS)

Our next front then arrives Thursday afternoon/evening giving us a 40% chance for scattered showers/storms.

WIS (WIS)

Drier weather and sunshine returns Friday through next weekend with highs in the 80s.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

Tonight: Passing clouds and pleasant with lows in the lower 60s.

Monday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance for a couple showers/storms in the evening

Tuesday: Times of sun and clouds with a stray shower possible with highs near 90.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with the slight chance for a stray storm in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s to near 90.

Thursday: Partly cloudy early then scattered showers and storms developing in the afternoon/evening. Highs in the upper 70s.

Friday: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the low to mid 80s.

WIS (WIS)

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.