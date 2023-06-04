SkyView
1 killed in Orangeburg Co. crash

One was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Fort Motte Road in Orangeburg County on Saturday,...
One was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Fort Motte Road in Orangeburg County on Saturday, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.(Live 5/File)
By Pilar Briggs
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 11:50 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person was killed in a crash Saturday night.

Lance Cpl. Brittany Glover says the crash happened at approximately 9:37 p.m. on Fort Motte Road at Dillon Court.

She says the driver of a 2003 Chevy S-10 pickup truck was traveling South on Fort Motte Road when it ran off the left side of the road, hit an embankment and overturned.

The driver was the only occupant of the vehicle and died on the scene.

The identity of the driver has not yet been released.

