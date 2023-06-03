SkyView
Volunteers successfully rehome Surfside Beach’s second sea turtle nest of the season

Volunteers from the South Carolina United Turtle Enthusiasts Team (SCUTE) relocated Surfside...
Volunteers from the South Carolina United Turtle Enthusiasts Team (SCUTE) relocated Surfside Beach’s second turtle nest of the season.(SOURCE: SCUTE FACEBOOK PAGE)
By Ashley Listrom
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 8:59 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Volunteers from the South Carolina United Turtle Enthusiasts Team (SCUTE) relocated Surfside Beach’s second turtle nest of the season.

Certified volunteers moved 121 turtle eggs to safety.

Turtle nest relocations are only performed when wildlife or beachgoers could potentially harm them.

“We can do all this protection, and if beachgoers aren’t doing their job, there’s just no point,” said Myrtle Beach State Park Ranger, Ann Wilson.

Sea turtles are currently a threatened species in South Carolina. If you see a sea turtle nest, do not touch it.

Report nests to your local beach patrol. Beach patrol will contact volunteers to tag the nest site with an orange sign, alerting people to stay clear of the area.

The eggs that were saved are not expected to hatch for nearly two more months.

