Suspects arrested after guns, drugs found at Sumter home

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - Officers with the Sumter Police Department say an ongoing investigation led to the arrest of three men.

Crack cocaine, prescription pills, and marijuana, valued at more than $3,250 were found inside a Carol Drive residence.

Firearms and more than $800 in cash were also found at the home during a Thursday search.

Jermaine Desmond English, 42, and Jamal Antonio English, 33, both of Carol Drive, are each charged with intent to distribute crack cocaine, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, and possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

Kwuamane Deshon Colclough, 32, of Island Drive, is charged with possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, and possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

All three were taken into custody and are being held at the local detention center.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.