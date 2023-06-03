SkyView
SC attorney general joins suit against Biden administration over immigration

South Carolina attorney general Alan Wilson will join 17 other top lawyers in suing the Biden...
South Carolina attorney general Alan Wilson will join 17 other top lawyers in suing the Biden administration over the president’s immigration policy.(Live 5/File)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 1:03 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina attorney general Alan Wilson will join 17 other top lawyers in suing the Biden administration over the president’s immigration policy.

Specifically, the suit is against the Department of Homeland Security’s circumvention of the lawful pathways rule which they claim would incentivize immigrants to make false asylum claims and enter the country illegally.

In a release, Wilson said on the rule that “this is not the first time the Biden Administration has taken matters into its own hands to change a law passed by Congress. I don’t anticipate it being the last time, but we’ll be ready to defend the rule of law and secure our border because in Joe Biden’s America, every state is a border state.”

Wilson joins Alaska, Arkansas, Florida, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Utah, Virginia, and Wyoming in the multistate suit.

