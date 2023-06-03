SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Report: Sisters shoot at each other during argument

An argument between two sisters led to guns being drawn and shots fired early Friday morning, authorities said.
By Steven Ardary
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 12:09 PM EDT|Updated: Jun. 3, 2023 at 5:18 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - An argument between two sisters led to guns being drawn and shots fired early Friday morning, authorities said.

Jazzmen Lesston, 32, was charged with discharging firearms into a dwelling and unlawful conduct toward a child, jail records show.

Officers with the North Charleston Police Department heard gunshots around 12:45 a.m. Friday after returning from an unrelated call and saw a vehicle driving at a high rate of speed, a police report states.

When officers were able to stop the vehicle, they saw gunfire damage on the rear of the vehicle, the report states.

Officers say no weapons were recovered from the car, but they did locate 31 grams of marijuana.

The report states dispatch had also received a call about vandalism by gunfire on Larry Street.

Investigators said Lesston and her sister got into an argument and Lesston fired multiple rounds at the home.

The report states Lesston’s sister then returned fire from the porch of the home at Lesston who was inside a vehicle.

The home was struck three times, the report states.

The report states five children between the ages of 9 and 17 were near the incident at the time.

Lesston was being held in the Al Cannon Detention Center.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tributes continue to pour in for Cyrus Carmack-Belton, the 14-year-old who was gunned down this...
“He’s more than a hashtag:” Cyrus Carmack-Belton’s principal says his legacy of light will live on
Identical quadruplets graduated from Spring Hill High School on Thursday.
Identical quadruplets graduate from Chapin-area high school
Jermaine English (left), Jamal English (middle), and Kwuamane Colclough (right) were arrested...
Suspects arrested after guns, drugs found at Sumter home
According to officers, the daycare did not call 911 when the child went missing.
Columbia Police: 3-year-old girl left daycare center during the day
Daniel Kellan Mayfield
Upstate youth pastor accused of videoing girls in shower at church