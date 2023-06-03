SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Pedestrian killed in private property Orangeburg County crash

South Carolina Highway Patrol
South Carolina Highway Patrol(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 8:34 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the death of a pedestrian after a Friday afternoon crash in Orangeburg County.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 3:26 p.m. on private property near the 200 block of Belfast Avenue.

MORE | Ga. flying car crash: ‘I can’t believe that actually happened’

Troopers say a 2020 Dodge pickup was traveling south on the property when it struck the pedestrian standing on the property. The driver of the Dodge was not injured.

We reached out to the Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office for more information.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to officers, the daycare did not call 911 when the child went missing.
Columbia Police: 3-year-old girl left daycare center during the day
People driving by the old Hardee’s on Charleston Highway got quite the surprise Wednesday...
‘Eggs and Legs’ sign believed to be for Orangeburg business ends up in West Columbia
Coroner identifies driver who died in Lexington County
Coroner identifies driver killed in Lexington County
The Lexington County Coroner’s Office stated to have recovered one size 12 black work-type boot...
Lexington County Coroner’s Office seeking the public’s assistance identifying John Doe
In statements and interviews before the vote, most of them expressed dissatisfaction with the...
As U.S. House passes debt ceiling deal, 4 of South Carolina’s 7 representatives vote against it

Latest News

When deputies arrived at the location they found a suspect with a gun.
Orangeburg County deputies isolate barricaded suspect off North Road
Tributes continue to pour in for Cyrus Carmack-Belton, the 14-year-old who was gunned down this...
“He’s more than a hashtag:” Cyrus Carmack-Belton’s principal says his legacy of light will live on
Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis waves to his supporters as he takes...
DeSantis wraps up 1st early states tour as candidate with more personal touch in South Carolina
Jermaine English (left), Jamal English (middle), and Kwuamane Colclough (right) were arrested...
Suspects arrested after guns, drugs found at Sumter home