Orangeburg County deputies isolate barricaded suspect off North Road

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - Sheriff Leroy Ravenell announced that a barricaded suspect off North Road has been isolated with no threat to the community.

According to Sheriff Ravenell around 4:50 p.m. deputies responded to a report of a burglary at a Morgan Road location off of North Road near the former Oakmont neighborhood.

“This was initially called out as a burglary in progress,” the sheriff said. “But what we found was a subject with a weapon at this location.”

Deputies say the location has been contained but traffic was stopped on North Road at Raymond Road and also at the Morgan Road junction due to the incident.

“Again, we iterate that the location has been isolated while a solution is sought,” Ravenell said. “We only want to bring this to the community’s attention in order that they may avoid the area.”

