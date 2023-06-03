One person dead after Aiken County ATV accident

SkyView
One person dead in Aiken County ATV accident
One person dead in Aiken County ATV accident(Source: MGN)
By Maria Sellers
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 12:52 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
BATESBURG, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Batesburg man is dead after an All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) accident in Aiken County.

Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables has identified that victim as 23, year old Dyrth R. Fulmer.

Ables said the accident happened around 1:30 a.m. Saturday morning on private property on Holder Road near Hadden Road in the Batesburg area of Aiken County.

According to the coroner, the accident happened when Fulmer lost control of the ATV, a CanAm BRP side by side, after hitting a slight embankment and flipping over while traveling north on Holder Road.

Ables said there were two other passengers in the ATV who were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The Aiken County Coroner’s Office and Aiken County Sheriff’s Office are working together on the on-going investigation.

The coroner said they are awaiting results of a toxicology report.

