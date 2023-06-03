SkyView
Man wanted in connection with stolen vehicle and weapons

Tyquan Jerome Bell-Sanders is wanted by the Sumter Police Department in connection with a...
Tyquan Jerome Bell-Sanders is wanted by the Sumter Police Department in connection with a stolen vehicle and weapons charges.(Sumter Police Department)
By Tiffany Rigby
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 10:20 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Sumter officers are asking for the public’s help locating a 21-year-old man in connection with a stolen vehicle and weapons charges.

Investigators say Tyquan Jerome Bell-Sanders was spotted driving a stolen vehicle before it crashed on May 27.

A reported stolen firearm from a neighboring community and other items were found inside the car.

Bell-Sanders is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone who sees Bell-Sanders or knows where he can be located is asked to contact the Sumter Police Department at 803-436-2700 or call the nearest law enforcement agency.

Tips can be given by contacting Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC, or online at P3ips.com.

A cash reward may be available for information leading to his arrest.

