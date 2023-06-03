SkyView
Greenville children’s choir performance at U.S. Capitol cut short by Capitol police

Rushingbrook Children's Choir singing at the U.S. Capitol.
Rushingbrook Children's Choir singing at the U.S. Capitol.(Viewer Submission)
By Alvieann Chandler
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 12:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A children’s choir that traveled to Washington D.C. to visit the U.S. Capitol were interrupted when they started singing the national anthem.

The Rushingbrook Children’s Choir were singing when they were told to stop by Capitol Police.

However, according to a tweet from Speaker Kevin McCarthy the school received permission to sing from his office.

The guidelines for conducting an event listed on the Capitol Police website mentions musical presentations are allowed in certain locations, but it is unclear where the children were singing.

“Musical presentations are not considered “demonstrations,” however, can be permitted in the Upper Senate Park. On weekends, musical presentations are also allowed on the West Front as long as Congress is not in session. Musical presentations are to be small in scale events, such as school band presentations.”

Capitol Police later issued a statement apologizing for the interruption and stated they were unaware the performance had been approved.

“Although popup demonstrations and musical performances are not allowed in the U.S. Capitol without the proper approval, due to a miscommunication, the U.S Capitol Police were not aware that the Speaker’s Office had approved this performance. We apologize to the choir for this miscommunication that impacted their beautiful rendition of the Star-Spangled Banner and their visit to Capitol Hill.”

United State Capitol Police

Rep. Timmons also responded to the situation and stated the S.C. delegation is offering to cover all of their expenses to return to the Capitol to sing “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

