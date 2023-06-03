Greenville children’s choir performance at U.S. Capitol cut short by Capitol police

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A children’s choir that traveled to Washington D.C. to visit the U.S. Capitol were interrupted when they started singing the national anthem.

The Rushingbrook Children’s Choir were singing when they were told to stop by Capitol Police.

However, according to a tweet from Speaker Kevin McCarthy the school received permission to sing from his office.

Just learned kids were interrupted while singing our National Anthem at the Capitol. Unacceptable.



These children were welcomed by my office because your Capitol is back open, particularly for school groups.

The guidelines for conducting an event listed on the Capitol Police website mentions musical presentations are allowed in certain locations, but it is unclear where the children were singing.

“Musical presentations are not considered “demonstrations,” however, can be permitted in the Upper Senate Park. On weekends, musical presentations are also allowed on the West Front as long as Congress is not in session. Musical presentations are to be small in scale events, such as school band presentations.”

Capitol Police later issued a statement apologizing for the interruption and stated they were unaware the performance had been approved.

“Although popup demonstrations and musical performances are not allowed in the U.S. Capitol without the proper approval, due to a miscommunication, the U.S Capitol Police were not aware that the Speaker’s Office had approved this performance. We apologize to the choir for this miscommunication that impacted their beautiful rendition of the Star-Spangled Banner and their visit to Capitol Hill.”

Rep. Timmons also responded to the situation and stated the S.C. delegation is offering to cover all of their expenses to return to the Capitol to sing “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

We recently learned that schoolchildren from South Carolina were interrupted while singing our National Anthem at the Capitol. These children were welcomed by the Speaker's office to joyfully express their love of this Nation while visiting the Capitol

