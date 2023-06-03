SkyView
Gamecocks dominate in regional win over Central Connecticut State

2023 SEC Baseball Tournament - Game 1: #6 South Carolina vs. #11 Georgia - 5/23/23 - Hoover...
2023 SEC Baseball Tournament - Game 1: #6 South Carolina vs. #11 Georgia - 5/23/23 - Hoover Metropolitan Stadium(Michael Wade | Michael Wade/SEC)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 11:27 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - University of South Carolina baseball opened up NCAA Tournament play Friday, beating Central Connecticut State 19-1 at Founders Park.

The Gamecocks got on the board first as they walked home a run with the bases loaded in the second inning.

South Carolina continued to consistently score until they exploded for 11 runs in the fourth inning behind big hits from Gavin Casas, Cole Messina and Michael Braswell.

On the mound, James Hicks picked up his eighth win of the season as he allowed just one hit and threw six strikeouts.

Next, the Gamecocks move into the winner’s bracket in the NCAA Columbia Regional, where they will face North Carolina State on Saturday night at 6:00 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

