SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Florida police arrest man, search for 2 others in Memorial Day beach shooting

Police said the shooting happened after a fight broke out, and at least one gun was pulled. At...
Police said the shooting happened after a fight broke out, and at least one gun was pulled. At least one person was in custody.(Source: WFOR via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (AP) — Police in Florida arrested one man Saturday and announced arrest warrants for two others believed to be the gunmen who opened fire along a crowded beachside promenade on Memorial Day, wounding nine people.

The Hollywood Police Department said authorities arrested Jordan Burton and are searching for Ariel Cardahn Paul and Lionel JeanCharles Jr.

The suspects will be charged with one count of attempted murder in the first degree, eight counts of attempted murder in the second degree and one count of carrying a concealed firearm, police said in a news release.

It wasn’t immediately clear if Burton has hired an attorney.

Two other men who police say were involved in the altercation that led to the shooting have already been arrested on firearms charges.

Police and witnesses said the shooting began as a group of people fought in front of a busy stretch of shops on the Hollywood Oceanfront Broadwalk. Bystanders frantically ran for cover as gunshots rang out during the busy holiday weekend at the beach destination just south of Fort Lauderdale.

Seven of the nine people injured in the shooting have been released from the hospital, police said. Two others are still recovering in the hospital.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to officers, the daycare did not call 911 when the child went missing.
Columbia Police: 3-year-old girl left daycare center during the day
Identical quadruplets graduated from Spring Hill High School on Thursday.
Identical quadruplets graduate from Chapin-area high school
People driving by the old Hardee’s on Charleston Highway got quite the surprise Wednesday...
‘Eggs and Legs’ sign believed to be for Orangeburg business ends up in West Columbia
Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott announced deputies are giving out front wheel locks for Kia...
Richland County deputies give out free locks to curb Kia and Hyundai car thefts
RCSD said Rick Chow, who owns the Shell gas station on Parklane Road, fatally shot...
More charges possible after Columbia convenience store owner arrested for 14-year-old’s murder, RCSD & Solicitor’s Office say

Latest News

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks during a Memorial Day Ceremony in the House Chamber at the Texas...
Texas bans gender-affirming care for minors after governor signs bill
WIS
FIRST ALERT WEATHER- Clouds arrive tonight followed by cooler temperatures on Sunday
A baby chimpanzee named Kiazi has made her public debut at a zoo in Oklahoma.
CUTE: Baby chimpanzee makes public debut at Oklahoma zoo
SC Troops prepare for ‘unprecedented’ crisis at US-Mexico Border
SC Troops prepare for deployment to US-Mexico Border: ‘We need all the help we can get’