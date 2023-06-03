SkyView
FIRST ALERT WEATHER- Clouds arrive tonight followed by cooler temperatures on Sunday

By Eric Zernich
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 7:15 PM EDT
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Increasing clouds tonight with a couple stray showers possible to the north as a weak cool front drops down over the Palmetto state.

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES

  • Clouds building tonight with one or two stray showers as a weak cool front slides over the region with lows in the middle 60s.
  • Additional clouds on Sunday dropping temperatures into the lower 80s for highs.
  • Monday is slated to remain dry with highs just below seasonable levels in the mid 80s.
  • Warming up with slight rain chances Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER SUMMARY

A weak cool front will slide down over the region tonight maybe squeezing out a couple stray showers, especially to the north and west of Columbia, as lows dip into the middle 60s.

Tonight is also the full moon for the month of June and is called the Strawberry moon.

This front will also bring a good deal of clouds tonight which will linger over the Midlands on Sunday keeping highs on the cooler side in the lower 80s.

Mostly sunny skies return Monday with highs just below seasonable levels in the low to middle 80s.

Tuesday and Wednesday the summer heat returns with highs in the upper 80s to near 90. The humidity will also be on the rise both days leading to the slim chance for a few stray showers/storms popping up each afternoon.

Our next front then arrives Thursday giving us a 30-40% chance for some scattered showers/storms in the afternoon with highs in the middle 80s.

In the Tropics, Arlene was weakened significantly and is now just a Post-Tropical Cyclone and should completely fizzle out tonight into Sunday.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

Tonight: Clouds building with a couple stray showers possible to the north. Lows in the middle 60s.

Sunday: Morning clouds give way to some afternoon sun and not as hot with highs in the lower 80s.

Monday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

Tuesday: Times of sun and clouds with a stray shower possible with highs in the upper 80s to near 90.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with the slight chance for a stray storm in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and storms in the afternoon. Highs in the middle 80s.

