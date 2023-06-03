FIRST ALERT WEATHER- Not as hot today but still dry with sunshine

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We will have some additional clouds today along with slightly cooler temperatures making for a more comfortable Sunday with highs in the lower 80s.

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES

Additional clouds today drop temperatures into the lower 80s for highs.

Monday is slated to remain dry with highs just below seasonable levels in the mid 80s.

Warming up Tuesday and Wednesday with highs near 90.

Best chance for rain this week is Thursday afternoon/evening.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER SUMMARY

A weak cool front slid down over the region last night leading to some additional clouds which will linger over the Midlands this afternoon keeping highs on the cooler side in the lower 80s.

The nice weather today will be perfect for people heading out to cheer on Clemson and South Carolina baseball teams as they continue their runs towards the Super Regionals.

Mostly sunny skies return Monday with highs just below seasonable levels in the low to middle 80s.

Tuesday and Wednesday the summer heat returns with highs in the upper 80s to near 90. The humidity will also be on the rise both days leading to the slight chance for a few pop-up showers/storms each afternoon.

Our next front then arrives Thursday afternoon/evening giving us a 30-40% chance for scattered showers/storms.

Drier weather and sunshine returns Friday and Saturday with highs in the low to middle 80s.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

Sunday: Partly cloudy and not as hot with highs in the lower 80s.

Monday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

Tuesday: Times of sun and clouds with a stray shower possible with highs in the upper 80s to near 90.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with the slight chance for a stray storm in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s to near 90.

Thursday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and storms in the afternoon/evening. Highs in the lower 80s.

Friday: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the low to mid 80s.

