Coroner identifies victim of collision in Sumter

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Coroner has identified the person who died as a result of a vehicle collision that occurred at the intersection of South Lafayette Drive and Fulton Street in Sumter.

The incident took place on June 2, 2023, before 9 a.m.

According to Coroner Robbie Baker, Eugene Olsen Jr, 78, of Summerton, was pronounced deceased at Prisma Health Tuomey.

An autopsy has been scheduled at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston early next week.

The Sumter Police Department and the Sumter County Coroner’s Office are investigating.

