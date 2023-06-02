WIS News 10 announces Fall 2023 lineup expansion

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - WIS announced Friday changes for its Fall 2023 television lineup, including the addition of two new half-hours of locally produced programming.

The market’s #1 local news program, WIS News 10, is expanding weeknights at 7:30 p.m., while Soda City Living arrives weekdays at 11:30 a.m., builds upon the success of Soda City Live that’s aired weekdays at 3 p.m. since February 2022.

“We are excited to continue investing locally,” said WIS Vice President and General Manager Robby Thomas. “These new shows and the jobs they create allow us to tell even more great stories throughout the Midlands.”

As politics heats up across the country, and all eyes look to South Carolina for the primary season, the expansion of WIS News 10 at 7:30 p.m. serves as an opportunity for the station to showcase in-depth political analysis and discussions with local leaders and candidates. The expansion will also provide a platform for an added spotlight on more of the positive stories that matter to our viewing community.

The addition of Soda City Living at 11:30 a.m. aims to connect the viewing audience with the vast variety of local businesses and experiences the community has to offer. This move follows the success of Soda City Live over its first year on air and demonstrates the increasing audience demand for locally crafted lifestyle content.

WIS also adds new shows from its parent company, Gray Television. Weekdays at 11 a.m., Investigate TV+ will be hosted by Lee Zurik and Tisha Powell with a focus on investigative and inspirational journalism from Gray TV stations from around the country. At 2 p.m., Local News Live replaces The Kelly Clarkson Show, showcasing the top stories from across the country from the perspective of local newsrooms and giving viewers a broader scope of national coverage with local impact.

The programming schedule changes will begin in early September.

