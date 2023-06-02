SkyView
WATCH LIVE: Richland County sheriff speaks on effort to curb Kia and Hyundai car thefts

By Tiffany Tran-Ozuna
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 9:42 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott is talking about an effort to curb an increasing number of vehicle thefts involving Kia and Hyundai models.

He is set to speak at a press conference outside of Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) headquarters at 10:00 a.m. Friday.

You can watch the livestream here or on our YouTube page.

