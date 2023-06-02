SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Texas cheerleader says she tries not to think about man who shot her in parking lot

FILE - Payton Washington said she was shot twice in the hip and once in the back after her...
FILE - Payton Washington said she was shot twice in the hip and once in the back after her cheerleader teammate got into the wrong car by accident in Elgin, Texas.(Cropped Woodward / YouTube)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 10:38 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - A Texas high school cheerleader says she tries not to think about the man who allegedly shot her after a teammate mistakenly entered his car in a supermarket parking lot.

“He did what he did, and I’m just going to try and get through it, there’s no point in me, really, trying to think about what he did,” Payton Washington, 18, told ABC’s Good Morning America on Friday.

“I’m just trying to do whatever I can to be normal and do everything a senior in high school would do,” Washington said.

Washington suffered three gunshot wounds and teammate Heather Roth was grazed by a bullet in the shooting.

It happened after Roth said she mistakenly got into the wrong car in Elgin, just east of Austin, in April. Realizing her mistake, she got out and went to the car where the other cheerleaders, including Washington, were sitting. A man approached the car.

Roth has said she rolled down a window to apologize to him when he began shooting. The man was identified by police as Pedro Tello Rodriguez Jr.

Washington said she did not realize immediately she was wounded, then saw blood on the car seat and felt pain in her abdomen as the cheerleaders fled in their vehicle.

Washington said she was shot twice in the hip and once in the back, with the wound damaging her stomach and causing the removal of her spleen and part of her pancreas.

Rodriguez was arrested and charged with engaging in deadly conduct, a third-degree felony.

An attorney listed for Rodriguez did not immediately return a phone call for comment Friday morning.

The shooting occurred days after two high-profile shootings that occurred after victims went to mistaken addresses. In one case, a Black teen was shot and wounded after going to the wrong Kansas City, Missouri, home to pick up his younger brothers. In the other, a woman looking for a friend’s house in upstate New York was shot and killed after the car she was riding in mistakenly went to the wrong address.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People driving by the old Hardee’s on Charleston Highway got quite the surprise Wednesday...
‘Eggs and Legs’ sign believed to be for Orangeburg business ends up in West Columbia
According to officers, the daycare did not call 911 when the child went missing.
Columbia Police: 3-year-old girl left daycare center during the day
Coroner identifies driver who died in Lexington County
Coroner identifies driver killed in Lexington County
In statements and interviews before the vote, most of them expressed dissatisfaction with the...
As U.S. House passes debt ceiling deal, 4 of South Carolina’s 7 representatives vote against it
The Lexington County Coroner’s Office stated to have recovered one size 12 black work-type boot...
Lexington County Coroner’s Office seeking the public’s assistance identifying John Doe

Latest News

Community prayer vigil to be held in remembrance of Cyrus Carmack-Belton
Luis Joaquín Méndez Ruíz, a Jalisco prosecutor, said they found the human remains inside bags...
Police find 45 bags containing human remains in Mexico
The new Fort Liberty sign is displayed outside the base on Friday, June 2, 2023 in Fort...
Fort Bragg drops Confederate namesake for Fort Liberty, part of US Army base rebranding
WATCH: Richland County sheriff speaks on effort to curb Kia and Hyundai car thefts