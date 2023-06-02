SkyView
Sumter police announce traffic plan for Sumter High School graduation

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department is announcing the traffic plans for Saturday morning due to graduation exercises for Sumter High School.

Heavy traffic and delays are expected near Memorial Stadium.

Traffic control measures and assistance will begin at 7 a.m.

Officers are asking drivers to be patient, and alert and to follow officers’ guidance as they assist attendees entering and leaving the parking areas.

Anyone who has to be in the area for non-graduating exercises is asked to find an alternate route.

SPD posted a schedule and routes on its FaceBook page. You can click the link here to find the parking plan.

