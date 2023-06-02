Sumter police announce traffic plan for Sumter High School graduation

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department is announcing the traffic plans for Saturday morning due to graduation exercises for Sumter High School.

Heavy traffic and delays are expected near Memorial Stadium.

Traffic control measures and assistance will begin at 7 a.m.

Officers are asking drivers to be patient, and alert and to follow officers’ guidance as they assist attendees entering and leaving the parking areas.

Anyone who has to be in the area for non-graduating exercises is asked to find an alternate route.

SPD posted a schedule and routes on its FaceBook page. You can click the link here to find the parking plan.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.