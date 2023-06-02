SkyView
Soda City Live: Richland Library Introduces Let’s Talk Race Curriculum

By Sierra Artemus
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland Library has been leading conversations embracing and discussing physical and cultural differences through “Let’s Talk Race”.

These honest conversations happen with people right here in our community and have become so successful that they’ve created a Curriculum for other community entities and institutions to spark an open dialog.

