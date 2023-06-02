Soda City Live: Richland Library Introduces Let’s Talk Race Curriculum

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland Library has been leading conversations embracing and discussing physical and cultural differences through “Let’s Talk Race”.

These honest conversations happen with people right here in our community and have become so successful that they’ve created a Curriculum for other community entities and institutions to spark an open dialog.

Click here for more.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.