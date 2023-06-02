Soda City Live: Free Swim Lessons with Former Olympic Swimmer

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - On a hot Summer’s day a dip in the pool sounds like a great idea, but it could be dangerous for those who don’t know how to swim.

The Iota Omicron Sigma Alumnae Chapter of the Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc will be patterning with the Greenview Dolphins swim team and the Richland County Parks and Recreation Commission to host their annual free swim 1922 event.

The event will take place on Saturday, June 3rd from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Greenview Park.

Former Olympic Maritza Correia- McClendon will be in attendance.

