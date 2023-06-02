Soda City Live: Beyonce’ and Taylor Swift Included in South Carolina State Museum’s Summer Lineup

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - If you weren’t able to snag tickets for Beyonce’s Renaissance World Tour or Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, the South Carolina State Museum can’t get you one, but they can get you front-row seats for a laser show that features their music.

The museum’s Summer lineup will be spectacular fun for the whole family.

Along with the laser shows, there is a new experience at the Planetarium “MARS 1001″, Accessibility Mornings and pride disability events plus, general admission is just $1 on First Sundays.

