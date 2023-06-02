SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Pastor, son charged after drug bust at church, deputies say

The pastor and his son were arrested and face charges after police seized 12 pounds of marijuana .
By WBTV Web Staff, David Whisenant and Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 9:15 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) - A law enforcement investigation in Davidson County into drugs in the county led to a Baptist church on Sunday, deputies said.

Deputies from the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office arrived at South Side Baptist Church in Lexington after receiving reports that a man staying at the church was manufacturing marijuana, a news release stated.

“I really hope they burn in Hell,” one neighbor said. “I’m a Christian; that is so so wrong. It’s wrong. It’s wrong anywhere but especially in God’s house.”

The pastor had told deputies that the church had not been in operation and had been closed since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, but former members said the pastor closed the church before the pandemic.

Matt and Josh Price were arrested after police said they found a drug operation at their closed...
Matt and Josh Price were arrested after police said they found a drug operation at their closed church. (DCSO)

“That church has been shut down way prior to that,” the neighbor said.

“Upon further investigation, deputies searched the property and seized about 12 pounds of marijuana, about 32 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, 41 THC vape pens, 20 marijuana plants, and about 2 pounds of tetrahydrocannabinol wax (THC wax),” according to the sheriff’s office.

The church pastor, identified by members as Josh Price, 50, and his son, Matthew Price, 28, were arrested for their alleged role in the drug operation.

They were charged with manufacturing marijuana, trafficking in marijuana, possession with intent to sell and deliver THC wax, three counts of felony maintaining a dwelling, possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, and conspiracy to traffic marijuana.

Both suspects have a court date of July 25 in Davidson County District Court, according to the sheriff’s office.

Former church member Mike Lambeth said he had tried to warn the church about Price when Price first came to the church about three years ago.

“This guy, I met him one time, and our spirits didn’t bear witness at all. And I did not think he was a pasto,r and I told a lot of the members there, ‘Y’all better watch out for him,’” Lambeth said.

Copyright 2023 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People driving by the old Hardee’s on Charleston Highway got quite the surprise Wednesday...
‘Eggs and Legs’ sign believed to be for Orangeburg business ends up in West Columbia
According to officers, the daycare did not call 911 when the child went missing.
Columbia Police: 3-year-old girl left daycare center during the day
Coroner identifies driver who died in Lexington County
Coroner identifies driver killed in Lexington County
In statements and interviews before the vote, most of them expressed dissatisfaction with the...
As U.S. House passes debt ceiling deal, 4 of South Carolina’s 7 representatives vote against it
The Lexington County Coroner’s Office stated to have recovered one size 12 black work-type boot...
Lexington County Coroner’s Office seeking the public’s assistance identifying John Doe

Latest News

Community prayer vigil to be held in remembrance of Cyrus Carmack-Belton
Luis Joaquín Méndez Ruíz, a Jalisco prosecutor, said they found the human remains inside bags...
Police find 45 bags containing human remains in Mexico
The new Fort Liberty sign is displayed outside the base on Friday, June 2, 2023 in Fort...
Fort Bragg drops Confederate namesake for Fort Liberty, part of US Army base rebranding
FILE - Payton Washington said she was shot twice in the hip and once in the back after her...
Texas cheerleader says she tries not to think about man who shot her in parking lot
WATCH: Richland County sheriff speaks on effort to curb Kia and Hyundai car thefts