SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Lexington County deputies search for driver in attempted sexual assault case at Chapin park

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 8:49 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department (LCSD) continues to investigate an attempted sexual assault at Crooked Creek Park in Chapin.

Deputies said they’re interested in talking to the driver of the truck from a parking lot near the park that was seen in a video.

A woman reported to authorities on May 21 a shirtless man attempted to sexually assault her while she was exercising at the park.

The woman says the man grabbed her and tried to pull her into the woods.

LCSD released a sketch of the man and described him as a white man in his 20s who was wearing khaki cargo shorts.

Lexington County Sheriff's Department (LCSD) released the sketch of a man in an attempted...
Lexington County Sheriff's Department (LCSD) released the sketch of a man in an attempted sexual assault case.(Lexington County Sheriff's Department (LCSD))

If you have any information call LCSD at 803-785-8230 and ask to speak with Investigator Cobb.

You can also submit a tip by using the Midland Crimestoppers app.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People driving by the old Hardee’s on Charleston Highway got quite the surprise Wednesday...
‘Eggs and Legs’ sign believed to be for Orangeburg business ends up in West Columbia
According to officers, the daycare did not call 911 when the child went missing.
Columbia Police: 3-year-old girl left daycare center during the day
Coroner identifies driver who died in Lexington County
Coroner identifies driver killed in Lexington County
In statements and interviews before the vote, most of them expressed dissatisfaction with the...
As U.S. House passes debt ceiling deal, 4 of South Carolina’s 7 representatives vote against it
The Lexington County Coroner’s Office stated to have recovered one size 12 black work-type boot...
Lexington County Coroner’s Office seeking the public’s assistance identifying John Doe

Latest News

Lexington County deputies search for driver in attempted sexual assault case at Chapin park
Lexington County deputies search for driver in attempted sexual assault case at Chapin park
A community prayer vigil in remembrance of Cyrus Carmack-Belton, the 14-year-old shot and...
Community prayer vigil to be held in remembrance of Cyrus Carmack-Belton
Community prayer vigil to be held in remembrance of Cyrus Carmack-Belton