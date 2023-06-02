Lexington County deputies search for driver in attempted sexual assault case at Chapin park

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department (LCSD) continues to investigate an attempted sexual assault at Crooked Creek Park in Chapin.

Deputies said they’re interested in talking to the driver of the truck from a parking lot near the park that was seen in a video.

A woman reported to authorities on May 21 a shirtless man attempted to sexually assault her while she was exercising at the park.

The woman says the man grabbed her and tried to pull her into the woods.

LCSD released a sketch of the man and described him as a white man in his 20s who was wearing khaki cargo shorts.

Lexington County Sheriff's Department (LCSD) released the sketch of a man in an attempted sexual assault case. (Lexington County Sheriff's Department (LCSD))

If you have any information call LCSD at 803-785-8230 and ask to speak with Investigator Cobb.

You can also submit a tip by using the Midland Crimestoppers app.

