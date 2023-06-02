SkyView
‘Las Señoritas’ defendant taken into custody after expulsion from Mexico

By Tiffany Tran-Ozuna
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A defendant in a case that’s been dubbed “Las Señoritas” was taken into custody by South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) after being expelled from Mexico, according to South Carolina’s Attorney General.

Authorities said Jennifer Burns was living in Mexico with cartel members.

A grand jury issued 170 drug trafficking charges against 43 defendants in January — including Burns.

Burns is accused of sourcing drugs directly from the cartel and coordinating with South Carolina inmates to have drugs delivered to the Upstate.

A judge denied her bond last week and she faces up to 100 years in prison

