SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Furry Friend Friday: Vivi is available for adoption

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 6:55 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Vivi is a 10-month-old Shepherd mix available for adoption at Pawmetto Lifeline.

Vivi was abandoned outside of Pawmetto Lifeline by her owner. How could they leave such a perfect dog behind? Vivi is an absolute gem! She is an extremely sweet girl. Vivi is a little shy at first but warms up very quickly, especially if you have some tasty treats or bones to share! Vivi is very gentle and loving. She loves to play with the young children in her foster home. Vivi is a loyal gal that just wants to be by your family’s side. She loves to play with toys and play in the water.

Vivi is very smart and learns fast! She already knows how to sit, stay and lay down. Vivi doesn’t bark much at all but does give a cute chatter sometimes. She is fabulous in a crate and potty trained. Vivi will even go to the door to let you know when she needs to go to the bathroom. Vivi loves dogs, cats and children! She will make a fantastic family companion!

Pawmetto Lifeline is transitioning to adoptions by appointment only Tuesday through Saturday. This ensures we are able to find the best match for every pet. If you are interested in adopting a pet, complete an adoption application online at www.pawmettolifeline.org.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People driving by the old Hardee’s on Charleston Highway got quite the surprise Wednesday...
‘Eggs and Legs’ sign believed to be for Orangeburg business ends up in West Columbia
According to officers, the daycare did not call 911 when the child went missing.
Columbia Police: 3-year-old girl left daycare center during the day
Coroner identifies driver who died in Lexington County
Coroner identifies driver killed in Lexington County
In statements and interviews before the vote, most of them expressed dissatisfaction with the...
As U.S. House passes debt ceiling deal, 4 of South Carolina’s 7 representatives vote against it
In the town of 23,000 people, some residents seemed to be against the project.
Various Lexington residents unhappy about new development idea

Latest News

Identical quadruplets graduated from Spring Hill High School on Thursday.
Identical quadruplets gradate from Chapin-area high school
City of Columbia to start accepting applications for the SHINE program.
City of Columbia to start accepting applications for new housing rehabilitation program
Fun activities for your family to do in Columbia this summer.
Fun summer activities for your family from Experience Columbia
The prayer vigil was planned more than a month ago by Greater Saint Luke Baptist Church, but it...
Church members pray for peace at local church vigil