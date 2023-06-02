Furry Friend Friday: Vivi is available for adoption

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Vivi is a 10-month-old Shepherd mix available for adoption at Pawmetto Lifeline.

Vivi was abandoned outside of Pawmetto Lifeline by her owner. How could they leave such a perfect dog behind? Vivi is an absolute gem! She is an extremely sweet girl. Vivi is a little shy at first but warms up very quickly, especially if you have some tasty treats or bones to share! Vivi is very gentle and loving. She loves to play with the young children in her foster home. Vivi is a loyal gal that just wants to be by your family’s side. She loves to play with toys and play in the water.

Vivi is very smart and learns fast! She already knows how to sit, stay and lay down. Vivi doesn’t bark much at all but does give a cute chatter sometimes. She is fabulous in a crate and potty trained. Vivi will even go to the door to let you know when she needs to go to the bathroom. Vivi loves dogs, cats and children! She will make a fantastic family companion!

Pawmetto Lifeline is transitioning to adoptions by appointment only Tuesday through Saturday. This ensures we are able to find the best match for every pet. If you are interested in adopting a pet, complete an adoption application online at www.pawmettolifeline.org.

