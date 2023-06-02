SkyView
First livestream of Mars starts Friday

FILE - The European Space Agency says it will stream an hour of the first live images taken directly from Mars.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 8:59 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
(CNN) - Mars is making its livestreaming debut on YouTube Friday.

The European Space Agency says it will stream an hour of the first live images taken directly from the red planet.

The event celebrates the 20th anniversary of the launch of the agency’s Mars Express, which is a mission to take 3D images of the planet’s surface.

While the agency is calling it a livestream, it will not be truly live from Mars.

The ESA estimates it will take about 17 minutes for the light needed to form the images to travel from Mars to Earth, then another minute to make it to servers on the ground.

They hope to stream a new image about every 50 seconds.

The ESA says it will have the stream up on its YouTube channel starting at 12 p.m. EST.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

