FIRST ALERT WEATHER: We are looking at a hot start to the weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Today will likely settle into the mid 80s again, but highs around 90 are likely for Saturday.

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES

For today we could see a stray storm, but it’s looking unlikely now.

Saturday is trending to highs around 90 degrees, with mostly sunny skies.

Sunday should cool off back to the lower 80s under partly cloudy skies.

Monday is slated to remain dry with highs just below seasonable levels.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER SUMMARY

Good morning! Any clouds will give way to good breaks of sun again for Friday, but a stray storm can’t completely be ruled out.

Saturday looks to come along with mainly sunny skies now, as highs push towards 90 degrees.

Sunday is trending a bit cooler into the lower 80s, as clouds work to mix with sunshine once again.

Monday is currently looking to settle with more sunshine and highs in the mid-80s as high pressure wins out.

Storm potential is back at it again for a hot and muggy Tuesday.

We are keeping eyes on Tropical Depression Two, but no impacts are anticipated for the Carolinas.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

Today: Some good breaks of sunshine. A possible stray storm can’t completely be ruled out. Highs in the mid-80s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and hotter. Highs around 90 degrees.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with highs back to the lower 80s.

Monday: More hazy sunshine. Highs in the mid-80s.

Tuesday: Isolated t-storms are possible with highs to the upper 80s.

