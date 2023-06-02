FIRST ALERT WEATHER- Arlene has formed in the Gulf, but our rain chances will stay low this weekend while the temperatures reach the low 90s.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES

Saturday is trending to highs around 90 degrees, with mostly sunny skies.

Sunday should cool off back to the lower 80s under partly cloudy skies.

Monday is slated to remain dry with highs just below seasonable levels.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER SUMMARY

Saturday looks to come along with mainly sunny skies now, as highs push towards 90 degrees.

Sunday is trending a bit cooler into the lower 80s, as clouds work to mix with sunshine once again.

Monday is currently looking to settle with more sunshine and highs in the mid-80s as high pressure wins out.

Storm potential is back at it again for a hot and muggy Tuesday.

In the Tropics, We are watching Arlene, but it is not expected to make an impact on our forecast.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

Saturday: Partial sun through clouds. Highs in the low 90s.

Sunday: Low 80s with mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies, with a few late day storms.

Monday: More hazy sunshine. Highs in the mid-80s.

Tuesday: Isolated t-storms are possible with highs to the upper 80s.

