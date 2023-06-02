Community prayer vigil to be held in remembrance of Cyrus Carmack-Belton

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A community prayer vigil in remembrance of Cyrus Carmack-Belton, the 14-year-old boy shot and killed on May 28.

According to a flyer by Palmer Counseling & Consulting, the vigil is from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday at 200 Spring-tree Drive and will include prayer and grief support.

Funeral services have also been set for Carmack-Belton.

A viewing will be held at Leevy’s funeral home on Friday before the prayer vigil from 3 p.m. to 6 pm.

The funeral service will take place on Saturday at Second Nazareth Baptist Church on Elmwood Avenue at 12 p.m.

A gofundme campaign was started by the family’s spokesperson, Todd Rutherford. The campaign said the money raised will go towards supporting Carmack-Belton’s family and funeral costs.

The gofundme page said Carmack-Belton “loved to smile, play video games, draw art for tattoos, and go on long walks.”

Summit Parkway Middle School also put out a message on Facebook about what type of student Carmack-Belton was.

It read in part:

“He was intelligent, humorous with quick wit and well-liked by his classmates. We could always depend on Cyrus to ask questions beyond the scope of the topic as he often would seek to understand, rather than accept and move on. He often had conversations with members of the faculty & staff about his dreams, goals and aspirations. He dreamed of owning a tattoo shop and being famous one day.”

Rick Chow, who owns the Shell gas station on Parklane Road in Columbia, is charged with Carmack-Belton’s murder.

According to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, Chow chased Cyrus Carmack-Belton from his store and shot him just down the road in the 200 block of Springtree Drive.

