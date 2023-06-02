SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Columbia Police Department recognized samaritan and officer for assisting 3-year-old who left daycare

CPD said a resident helped the 3-year-old after the toddler knocked on the back door of a...
CPD said a resident helped the 3-year-old after the toddler knocked on the back door of a Gabriel Street home.(Columbia Police Department)
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 2:40 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department (CPD) recognized a samaritan and one of their own for assisting a 3-year-old girl who wandered off from the V.V. Reid Elementary School’s daycare center Thursday morning.

CPD said a resident helped the 3-year-old after the toddler knocked on the back door of a Gabriel Street home.

The samaritan called 911 before Officer Jones arrived. Police said Jones realized the young girl left the daycare using his instincts.

Jones called the girl’s mother and DSS after he spoke with daycare employees.

The child was later picked up by her mother, CPD stated.

The case is being reviewed by CPD investigators.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People driving by the old Hardee’s on Charleston Highway got quite the surprise Wednesday...
‘Eggs and Legs’ sign believed to be for Orangeburg business ends up in West Columbia
According to officers, the daycare did not call 911 when the child went missing.
Columbia Police: 3-year-old girl left daycare center during the day
Coroner identifies driver who died in Lexington County
Coroner identifies driver killed in Lexington County
The Lexington County Coroner’s Office stated to have recovered one size 12 black work-type boot...
Lexington County Coroner’s Office seeking the public’s assistance identifying John Doe
In statements and interviews before the vote, most of them expressed dissatisfaction with the...
As U.S. House passes debt ceiling deal, 4 of South Carolina’s 7 representatives vote against it

Latest News

The Chaplain Corps held a ribbon cutting on post at Fort Jackson to honor the transition of the...
Chaplain Corps honors transition to Institute for Religious Leadership at Fort Jackson
Chaplain Corps honors transition to Institute for Religious Leadership at Fort Jackson
FIRST ALERT WEATHER 06/02/2023
In a news conference, Chief Skip Holbrook unveiled two new online dashboards which display...
Columbia PD unveils gun violence dashboards aimed at shocking public to action