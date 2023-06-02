Columbia Police Department recognized samaritan and officer for assisting 3-year-old who left daycare

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department (CPD) recognized a samaritan and one of their own for assisting a 3-year-old girl who wandered off from the V.V. Reid Elementary School’s daycare center Thursday morning.

CPD said a resident helped the 3-year-old after the toddler knocked on the back door of a Gabriel Street home.

The samaritan called 911 before Officer Jones arrived. Police said Jones realized the young girl left the daycare using his instincts.

Jones called the girl’s mother and DSS after he spoke with daycare employees.

The child was later picked up by her mother, CPD stated.

The case is being reviewed by CPD investigators.

Thanks to a Good Samaritan & #ColumbiaPDSC Officer Jones, a 3 y/o girl is safe w/family after wandering off from a daycare center this a.m. The girl knocked on the back door of a Gabriel St. home. The resident helped her & called 9-1-1. Then, Officer Jones arrived. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/J7iHTRJPLx — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) June 2, 2023

(2/2) Using his instincts, Jones realized the girl left the daycare. He talked w/employees & called the girl’s mother & DSS. Soon after, the mom picked up the child from the daycare. The case is being reviewed by #ColumbiaPDSC investigators. — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) June 2, 2023

