Chaplain Corps honors transition to Institute for Religious Leadership at Fort Jackson

By Tiffany Tran-Ozuna
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 3:11 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
FORT JACKSON, S.C. (WIS) - The Chaplain Corps held a ribbon cutting on post at Fort Jackson to honor the transition of the U.S. Army Institute for Religious Leadership (USAIRL) previously known as the Army Chaplain Center and School.

According to Fort Jackson, all chaplains and religious affairs specialists for the U.S. Army are trained at the institute.

The Army Chief of Chaplains, Chap. (Maj. Gen.) Thomas L. Solhjem stated steps for reform began in 2016.

The two main issues he said they sought to address were structure development and integrating operations.

Officials said they then decided it was essential to establish the USAIRL at Fort Jackson. It will hold the Religious Leadership Academy (RLA), the Non-Commissioned Officer Academy (NCOA), the Graduate School and the Religious Support Operations Center (RSOC).

