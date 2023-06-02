SkyView
Cayce Police searching for missing teen after she did not return home

The teen was last seen on Tuesday.
The Cayce Police Department is searching for missing teen Evelyn Hernandez-Doblado.
The Cayce Police Department is searching for missing teen Evelyn Hernandez-Doblado.(Cayce Police Department)
By Tiffany Rigby
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CAYCE, S.C. (WIS) - The Cayce Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating missing teenager Evelyn Hernandez-Doblado.

The 16-year-old was last seen on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at Brookland Cayce High School where she attends classes.

Officers say the teen did not return home after school that day but did contact her mother around 9:30 p.m.

Doblado is 4′9′ with dark hair, and brown eyes and weighs around 110 pounds.

If anyone has any information contact Crime-Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or 803-794-0456.

