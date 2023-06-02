Cayce Missing teenager back home safe and unharmed

CAYCE, S.C. (WIS) - The Cayce Police Department reports a 16-year-old girl has returned home safely and unharmed.

16-year-old Evelyn Hernandez-Doblado went missing on Tuesday, May 30, officers said the teen did not return home after school that day but did contact her mother around 9:30 p.m.

Cayce Police Chief, Chris Cowan , stated, “Regardless of age or situation, when a minor does not return home for any reason, it is a top priority of our Cayce Law Enforcement to follow up on every lead, utilize every resource and work around the clock to protect our young people. As a department, we are all thankful that Evelyn is safe. As a Chief, I am also thankful for the dedication and the diligence of our Cayce officers that worked to ensure her safe return.”

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.