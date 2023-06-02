SkyView
Cayce Missing teenager back home safe and unharmed

The teen was last seen on Tuesday.
The Cayce Police Department is searching for missing teen Evelyn Hernandez-Doblado.
The Cayce Police Department is searching for missing teen Evelyn Hernandez-Doblado.(Cayce Police Department)
By Tiffany Rigby
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 5:57 PM EDT
CAYCE, S.C. (WIS) - The Cayce Police Department reports a 16-year-old girl has returned home safely and unharmed.

16-year-old Evelyn Hernandez-Doblado went missing on Tuesday, May 30, officers said the teen did not return home after school that day but did contact her mother around 9:30 p.m.

Cayce Police Chief, Chris Cowan, stated, “Regardless of age or situation, when a minor does not return home for any reason, it is a top priority of our Cayce Law Enforcement to follow up on every lead, utilize every resource and work around the clock to protect our young people. As a department, we are all thankful that Evelyn is safe. As a Chief, I am also thankful for the dedication and the diligence of our Cayce officers that worked to ensure her safe return.”

