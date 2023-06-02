SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Aliyah Boston named WNBA Rookie of the Month

Former Gamecock forward Aliyah Boston was named Women’s National Basketball Association Rookie...
Former Gamecock forward Aliyah Boston was named Women’s National Basketball Association Rookie of the Month.(Adam Hunger | AP)
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Former Gamecock forward Aliyah Boston was named Women’s National Basketball Association Rookie of the Month.

Boston was selected by the Indiana Fever as the No. 1 pick in the WNBA Draft in April.

According to an Indiana Fever press release, this marks the second time in franchise history a Fever rookie has received this honor. Natalie Achonwa won in June 2015.

Through the first month of regular season games, Boston leads all 2023 rookies in scoring, averaging 15.8 points per game and 27.0 minutes played.

Boston became the first rookie in WNBA history to start her career with four games scoring at least 10 points and shooting better than 60 percent from the floor in each game, per Across the Timeline.

In her career as a Gamecock, Boston averaged 14 points, 10 rebounds, and one assist per game, according to ESPN.

Boston is a two-time Naismith Women’s College Player of the Year and two-time SEC Player of the Year.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to officers, the daycare did not call 911 when the child went missing.
Columbia Police: 3-year-old girl left daycare center during the day
People driving by the old Hardee’s on Charleston Highway got quite the surprise Wednesday...
‘Eggs and Legs’ sign believed to be for Orangeburg business ends up in West Columbia
Coroner identifies driver who died in Lexington County
Coroner identifies driver killed in Lexington County
The Lexington County Coroner’s Office stated to have recovered one size 12 black work-type boot...
Lexington County Coroner’s Office seeking the public’s assistance identifying John Doe
In statements and interviews before the vote, most of them expressed dissatisfaction with the...
As U.S. House passes debt ceiling deal, 4 of South Carolina’s 7 representatives vote against it

Latest News

A Carolina Panthers helmet sits on the sideline before an NFL football game against the Atlanta...
Carolina Panthers announce dates, times for preseason games
Indiana Fever's Aliyah Boston goes to the basket against Connecticut Sun's Courtney Williams...
Boston shines in WNBA debut, Sun beat Fever 70-61
The University of South Carolina baseball team and Tennessee will play one game Friday, to the...
Ticket information for Gamecocks baseball game against Tennessee
South Carolina women's basketball Chloe Kitts was selected to U.S. Women's U19 national team.
South Carolina’s Chloe Kitts named to U.S.A. women’s U19 national team