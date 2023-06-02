Aliyah Boston named WNBA Rookie of the Month

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Former Gamecock forward Aliyah Boston was named Women’s National Basketball Association Rookie of the Month.

Boston was selected by the Indiana Fever as the No. 1 pick in the WNBA Draft in April.

According to an Indiana Fever press release, this marks the second time in franchise history a Fever rookie has received this honor. Natalie Achonwa won in June 2015.

Through the first month of regular season games, Boston leads all 2023 rookies in scoring, averaging 15.8 points per game and 27.0 minutes played.

Boston became the first rookie in WNBA history to start her career with four games scoring at least 10 points and shooting better than 60 percent from the floor in each game, per Across the Timeline.

In her career as a Gamecock, Boston averaged 14 points, 10 rebounds, and one assist per game, according to ESPN.

Boston is a two-time Naismith Women’s College Player of the Year and two-time SEC Player of the Year.

