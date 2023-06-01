SkyView
WWII veteran gets 100th birthday wish: Runza hamburger and milkshake

A WWII veteran from Nebraska had one wish for his 100th birthday: a Runza hamburger and strawberry milkshake.
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A WWII veteran from Nebraska had one wish for his 100th birthday: a Runza hamburger and strawberry milkshake.

Alfred ‘Al’ Zieg lives in Lincoln now, but his friends at Trinity Lutheran Church in Fremont knew they had to had to come surprise him for his birthday on Wednesday. With some decorating help from the Runza staff at 70th and Van Dorn, Al was greeted with balloons, cake, a card and of course a hamburger and strawberry milkshake.

Runza also gave Al a $100 Runza gift card for his 100th birthday.

Trinity Lutheran Church minister Greg Rathke said Al is very sharp and remembers his war experience very clearly. He said Al is the last remaining member of a crew of 900 on the main communications ship in the Pacific Theatre of WWII.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

