West Columbia man arrested, accused of crashing into power poles

FOREST ACRES, S.C. (WIS) - The Forest Acres Police Department reports a man has been arrested after allegedly crashing into power poles causing power outages and road closures in the area.

Officers said Steven Anthony Young was arrested and charged after being released from a hospital in connection to the crash that damaged utility poles.

On May 17, around 1:25 a.m. officers were called to Forest Drive near Dalloz Road where they found a black truck disabled after it had struck two power poles according to officers.

The power poles were broken, and the truck was abandoned said officers. Detectives investigated the scene, and officers received a call about a man on Brentwood Drive and found Young inside an unlocked vehicle and in need of medical care. He was transported to the hospital.

When Young was released from the hospital, he was arrested and charged in connection with the crash, said authorities.

Young is being charged with driving on a suspended license, giving false information, and striking fixtures on or adjacent to the highway. The damage to the utility poles was estimated at $15,000.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.