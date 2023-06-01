South Carolina Department of Health and Human Services warning medicaid members for potential scams

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (S.C. DHHS) warns Medicaid members to avoid potential scams.

Officials said members across the nation have been getting calls, texts, and emails asking for money or gift cards to keep their coverage, officials add any communication about Medicaid will not ask you for money.

The Department believes the scam has not made its way to South Carolina, officials are trying to be proactive and raise awareness.

If you believe you are being scammed, you are asked to contact the Medicaid fraud helpline at (888) 364-3224.

