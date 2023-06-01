Soda City Live: Summer Art Camp for Children with Special Needs

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The City of Columbia is gearing up to host their first-ever Summer Art Camp that is geared towards Children with Special Needs.

The Camp will take place at the Columbia Art Center from July 24th through the 28th with the hours of 10 a.m. to Noon.

The camp is for children ages 5 and up and is $95.

Parents are asked to stay present while the children are there.

