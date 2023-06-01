Soda City Live: Local Church to Host Community Health Fair

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - June is National Men’s Health Month and to kick off the month, Bible Way Church of Atlas Road’s Men’s Ministry will be hosting a community Health Fair.

The fair will take place Saturday, June 3rd at 9 a.m. and is open to all. It will feature a healthy breakfast, nutrition speakers, and vendors.

Bible Way Church of Atlas Road is celebrating 60 years of ministry, and this month the Men’s Ministry will be hosting several events that the community can attend.

A Night of Comedy, Preachers VS Musicians basketball game, and they are also extending an invitation to their recurring prayer call and Men’s Study

