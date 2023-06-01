Soda City Live: Black Music Month Festival with Richland Library

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - June is Black Music Month- and Richland Library Northeast will be hosting a Black Music Month Festival with the theme, “A journey through Black music”.

The festival will take place outdoors Saturday, June 17th from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

