SC State University responds to lawsuit by family of football player who killed 6

FILE - In this Oct. 17, 2010 file photo, San Francisco 49ers cornerback Phillip Adams (35) sits...
FILE - In this Oct. 17, 2010 file photo, San Francisco 49ers cornerback Phillip Adams (35) sits on the sideline during the first quarter of an NFL football game in San Francisco. SC State University responded to a lawsuit filed by his father and estate representative. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, File)(Paul Sakuma | AP)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 1:05 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina State University responded to a lawsuit by the family of a football player who killed six people.

The lawsuit was filed on March 31 by Alonzo Adams, the father and estate representative of accused killer and former NFL pro Phillip Adams.

According to deputies, Phillip Adams killed five people in York County in April 2021, including a prominent doctor, his wife, their two grandchildren and a worker before he died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The lawsuit stated Phillip Adams played football at SC State between 2006 and 2009 before going pro and “sustained head trauma” during that time.

WIS News 10′s sister station FOX Carolina reported Phillip Adams was posthumously diagnosed by doctors with a common brain disease found in football players “who have suffered repeated blows to the head” — chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE).

In SC State’s response, filed May 9, they denied any wrongdoing and asked the judge to dismiss the lawsuit.

It went on to say Phillip Adams knew of and “voluntarily assumed the risk” of playing football for the university.

It also stated he “failed to exercise ordinary care for his own safety.”

You can read the lawsuit and the response here:

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

