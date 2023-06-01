Local business owner announces run for Columbia city council seat now up for grabs

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia City Councilman Howard Duvall said he is not running for re-election, while local business owner Jesse Bullard announced his campaign for Duvall’s At-Large seat.

Jesse Bullard currently serves as Vice President and a partner in Southern Way Catering.

“As Columbia is seeing growth in jobs and investment, I will bring my experience and expertise to the City Council to continue that positive growth,” the University of South Carolina (USC) graduate said.

Duvall was elected to the At-Large seat on the Columbia City Council in 2015. He represents the City on the Bull Street Commission, Transitions Board of Directors, and the River Alliance Board.

“I passed 80 in April,” Duvall told WIS News 10. “Time to let the next generation step up.”

